DENVER — Police released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the theft of a large amount of money from behind a booth at the National Western Stock Show last month.

The man seen in a surveillance photo is accused of taking the money around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 26 from behind a booth at the National Western Stock Show.

The business owner said nearly $30,000 was taken. That included cash, electronics and high-end wallets.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. They can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week. Tips can also be made online or by calling 720-913-7867.

Denver Police Dept.

