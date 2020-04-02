DENVER — Police released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the theft of a large amount of money from behind a booth at the National Western Stock Show last month.
The man seen in a surveillance photo is accused of taking the money around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 26 from behind a booth at the National Western Stock Show.
The business owner said nearly $30,000 was taken. That included cash, electronics and high-end wallets.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. They can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week. Tips can also be made online or by calling 720-913-7867.
RELATED: Authorities investigating after woman found dead in apartment
RELATED: Postal worker assaulted, robbed on Denver mail route
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS