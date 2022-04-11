Man arrested after police say he stole bikes worth more than $80,000

Police also found other stolen bikes, electronics and packages they believe were stolen from vehicles in the area during their investigation.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a business and stole three bikes that are worth more than $80,000.

All three of those bicycles, some of which police said were outfitted with unique bike prototype technology, were also found.

The Boulder Police Department said the suspect, who has not been identified, broke into a business in the 2800 block of Wilderness Place sometime between 10 p.m. on March 30 and 8:15 a.m. on March 31.

That person stole two prototype bikes worth $40,000 and $30,000 and a mountain bike worth $12,000, BPD said.

The next day, BPD said, a man walked into a local bike shop with the stolen $12,000 bike and bolt cutters sticking out of his backpack. The owner of that shop called police, and the man was arrested.

Through their investigation, BPD said, they were able to find one of the stolen prototype bikes and other stolen items like additional bikes, electronics and packages that police say were stolen from vehicles.

The other stolen prototype bike was found when someone saw it in another location in Boulder earlier in the week and reported it to police.

The suspect is facing multiple possible charges, including burglary, vehicle trespassing and theft, BPD said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 and reference case 22-2976.

Anyone who has information but would like to remain anonymous is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

