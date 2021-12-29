Passenger in stolen car dies after crash with police vehicle

The driver ran a red light and hit the officer's vehicle early Wednesday near 92nd Avenue and Westminster Boulevard, Westminster police said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A person who police say was driving a stolen vehicle with a blown out tire failed to stop when a traffic stop was initiated in Westminster early Wednesday and instead took off at a high rate of speed and eventually ran a red light and slammed into a police SUV, according to the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

The driver of the stolen car was hurt and taken to the hospital and female passenger in that vehicle was killed, WPD said. Her identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The officer in the patrol vehicle and a civilian passenger were both taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and then released, according to WPD. A spokesperson for the department said the passenger is a police officer applicant who was doing a ride along.

This happened around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday when a WPD officer in the area of 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street spotted a vehicle headed east on 92nd with a blown-out tire and its hazard lights on.

Westminster dispatch had advised officers earlier that this car was stolen and possibly in the area.

An officer attempted a traffic stop at 92nd and Pierce but the driver did not stop, police said. The officer did not pursue the vehicle, according to police.

The stolen vehicle continued east on 92nd avenue at a high rate of speed, police said, and eventually ran a red light at 92nd and Westminster Boulevard and struck a police vehicle that was headed south on Westminster through the intersection.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is handling the investigation.

