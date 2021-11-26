Woman arrested in stolen car, packages from around county found inside

The woman is accused of ramming two deputy vehicles as the sheriff's office was attempting to arrest her.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A woman accused of driving a stolen vehicle filled with packages from around Douglas County rammed two sheriff's office vehicles while deputies were arresting her this week, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said.

> Video above: How often are porch pirates prosecuted?

DCSO said they found a car that had been reported stolen parked in a lot in Highlands Ranch off South Broadway about 8 p.m. Monday.

As deputies drove up to the car with their lights, the driver backed up over an embankment and hit a sheriff's office vehicle that had been parked there to block her in, DCSO said.

The driver then pulled forward and rammed another sheriff's office vehicle, DCSO said.

The woman was taken into custody.

After she was arrested, deputies found packages from locations around Douglas County inside the stolen car, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured during the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

DCSO didn't identify the woman who was arrested.

