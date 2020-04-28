Stolen car suspect leads police on a chase through Adams County, tries swimming away from deputies

The driver of the stolen Range Rover pointed a semi-automatic gun at officers, crashed into a fence and had meth inside the car, according to deputies.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the morning of April 27 in the area of 54th Avenue and Primrose Lane that led to a chase through the county -- and the suspected car thief trying to swim away from authorities.

Deputies said they spotted the stolen vehicle, a white 2018 Range Rover, on 54th Ave. near Columbine Lane and attempted to stop the driver, Daniel Joseph Satriano, 35. He drove south toward Interstate 76, drove on the highway's shoulder and damaged the SUV's rear tire, according to sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said that even after shredding the SUV's tire, the suspect continued traveling west on I-76 and pointed a semi-automatic handgun out of the window at pursuing deputies.

Deputies said the suspect drove the SUV off the road, crashed through a chain link fence, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. Satriano got out of the SUV and and ran into the Clear Creek Trails area where he jumped into the creek and tried to swim away, according to deputies.

Deputies caught Satriano in the creek, where he continued to struggle and fight with deputies until he was eventually taken into custody.

A loaded Beretta 9mm semi-automatic handgun and methamphetamine were found in the stolen SUV, according to the sheriff's office.

Satriano, of Westminster, was arrested for:



• Assault on a peace officer first-degree, a class 3 felony

• Motor vehicle theft, a class 4 felony

• Possession of a weapon (firearm) by previous offender, a class 5 felony

• Vehicular eluding, a class 5 felony

• Obstructing a peace officer

• Resisting arrest

Satriano is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility pending further court proceedings.