FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police are asking for the public's help in finding a delivery van containing numerous Amazon packages that was stolen Sunday night.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, the white Ford Transit delivery van was stolen in the area of South Lemay Avenue and East Prospect Road. The van is described to have a 3DQ793 Oklahoma license plate and has a small "44" sticker on a rear door.

Fort Collins Police said the photo used in their Facebook post is a stock photograph and not the actual van.

If you locate the van, police advise to not approach it and call the Fort Collins Police dispatch non-emergency line at 970-419-3273.

