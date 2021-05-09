Search of stolen Hummer in Adams County turns up guns, drugs and $30K in catalytic converters, deputies say

The sheriff's office said the driver of the vehicle tried to get away by ramming deputies' patrol cars.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after a search of the stolen Hummer he was driving turned up guns, drugs and around $30,000 worth of catalytic converters, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said Sunday.

The sheriff's office said one of their deputies noticed a stalled vehicle that was blocking traffic near the intersection of West 84th Avenue and North Pecos Street just after 10 a.m.

As he approached the vehicle, ACSO said, the deputy saw the driver passed out in the driver's seat and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

More deputies responded to the scene and blocked in the vehicle, which was still in drive, according to the sheriff's office.

ACSO said as the deputies made contact, the driver woke up and made several attempts to leave by backing into the deputies' patrol vehicles.

The sheriff's office said deputies then broke through the vehicle's windows and arrested the driver.

Deputies found a handgun on the driver's seat, ACSO said, and then another handgun was found inside the cab.

They also found 20 catalytic converters in the back seat, the sheriff's office said, each with a value around $1,500.

They found about 50 stolen credit cards as well, according to ACSO, an unknown amount of methamphetamine and several silver coins that were suspected of being taken during a burglary.

Deputies also found out the vehicle had been stolen out of Dillon, according to the sheriff's office, and that the man had six active warrants for his arrest.

ACSO has identified the suspect as 28-year-old Ulices Venzor.





