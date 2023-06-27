Suspect leads police on chase in stolen pickup

Police took one person into custody and are looking for one more.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person is in custody after leading police on a chase in Commerce City early Tuesday morning. Police are still looking for one more suspect involved in the incident.

At about 2:50 a.m., officers with Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) were dispatched to the 7100 block of East 49th Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a white Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen, according to CCPD.

As officers approached the pickup, the driver fled from the scene, CCPD said in a release. Officers did use stop sticks and deflated at least two tires of the Silverado, police said.

The driver led police on a chase until the vehicle came to a stop at East 48th Avenue and Pecos Street, according to CCPD. Police said one occupant of the pickup was taken into custody after fleeing on foot. Another occupant of the vehicle has not been located, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 303-289-3626.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.