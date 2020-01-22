WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Porsche Boxster that was stolen out of Denver was found abandoned on the Interstate 70 Frontage Road near Ward Road, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

The white Porsche was spotted traveling through Jefferson County, Morrison, Golden and Wheat Ridge before it was left in the 11000 block of the I-70 Frontage Road, according to JCSO.

The suspect is described as a white woman with brown hair in a bun. She was wearing dark clothing and had a tattoo on her left hand, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She was seen with a large blue gym bag. Anyone who sees the woman is asked to call 911.

Wheat Ridge Police also tweeted asking the public to steer clear of the area.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS