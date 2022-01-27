Tips lead 'pet detective' to suspected pet store puppy napper

A 14-week-old Maltese puppy was stolen from a pet store by suspected puppy thieves caught on the store's surveillance camera.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Tips led detectives to a 14-week old Maltese puppy that was stolen from the AquaticDog Pet Store on East Iliff Avenue on Friday.

The pet store's surveillance camera shows one of the suspected puppy thieves pick up the pup and conceal the pet in her black and white jacket, then walk out of the store.

Watch the video above: Surveillance footage catches suspected puppy thieves on camera.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said tips led one of their deputies to Westminster, where their department's "self-appointed pet detective," Deputy Julianne Gagnepain, paid a visit to the suspected thieves.

Body camera video shows the suspect return the dog to the deputy, and the pup was safely returned to the pet store owner.

The woman who deputies say was caught on camera taking the puppy now faces a felony theft charge.

