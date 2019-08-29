DENVER —

The man accused of stealing and crashing an RTD bus -- as well as carjacking another vehicle shortly thereafter -- has been charged with eight counts for what prosecutors said was just a 20-minute crime spree.

That’s according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office, which said 26-year-old Solomon Garcia now faces the following charges for Monday’s incident:

Two counts of endangering public transportation

Two counts of aggravated robbery

Two counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

One count of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery

One count of criminal attempt to commit second-degree burglary

According to the Denver Police Department, Garcia jumped onto an empty bus and threatened the driver with a weapon, saying “I have a gun, get out of the bus.”

He is later accused of crashing the bus into a retaining wall before going into a nearby home, where prosecutors said he tried to steal car keys so he could use another vehicle to evade capture.

This was not successful, and the Denver Police Department said Garcia stole a Hyundai Santa Fe near 6th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard and sped down Sheridan Boulevard before losing control, hitting another vehicle, and finally stopping near the intersection with West 1st Avenue.

This is where he was ultimately taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

