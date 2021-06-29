Stolen tow truck hits multiple cars, crashes into police department

Weld County Sheriff's Office said Rudy Salazar, 37, hit multiple vehicles before crashing into a security gate outside the police department.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was arrested Monday after crashing a stolen tow truck into a security gate outside Greeley Police Department's headquarters, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said.

About 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a tow truck stolen by Rudy Salazar, 37, of Hill-N-Park, who was believed to be under the influence of narcotics, the sheriff's office said.

As deputies were responding, the sheriff's office said it received multiple calls about the tow truck crashing into multiple objects, including cars, while heading north toward Greeley.

At one point, the tow truck turned east onto 10th Street toward downtown Greeley, veered into oncoming traffic between 37th and 32nd avenues and crashed into multiple cars, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the truck then continued east and arrived at police headquarters, located at 2785 W. 10th St., as two sergeants were leaving in their personal vehicles. The truck crashed into one of them.

The truck then hit the control panel for the gate for the Greeley Police Department's secure parking lot, which disabled the truck, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver then crawled under the gate and was arrested while trying to get inside the building, the sheriff's office said.

Salazar and a victim were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injures, the sheriff's office said.

Salazar faces the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:

Five counts of attempted first-degree assault

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Criminal mischief

Parole violation

Driving under the influence

