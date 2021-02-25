Owner jumps into the back of stolen truck, rides with thieves for 10 miles

The truck was stolen at a hotel in unincorporated Arapahoe County and the suspects were apprehended in Englewood.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The owner of a stolen truck jumped into the back of the vehicle and rode with the perpetrators for about 10 miles before they were apprehended when they tried to steal another car, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ginger Delgado.

The truck was first stolen at around 5:15 a.m. Thursday at the Homewood Suites at 199 Inverness Dr. West, Delgado said.

Delgado said the owner of the truck had left it running to warm it up when a man and a woman jumped in and stole it. She said the owner watched it happen and proceeded to jump into the back of the vehicle.

What happened next was a pursuit through Arapahoe County, though due to nearly a foot of snow in spots, speeds never exceeded 30 mph, Delgado said.

The pursuit ended 10 driving miles away from where the car was stolen at a 7-Eleven near South Broadway and East Tufts Avenue in Englewood, when Delgado said the victim jumped out of the truck and the man and woman tried to steal another car but were unsuccessful.

They were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of auto theft and kidnapping, Delgado said.

The identities of the suspects were not immediately available due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood Police Department helped the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Due to the risk of theft, law enforcement cautions against "puffing," or leaving your car unattended and running to warm it up.

In Denver, drivers caught "puffing" could be subject to a $60 fine for the first offense.