Vehicle involved in I-70 pursuit reaches speeds of 140 mph

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning after a multi-agency pursuit.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A multi-county vehicle pursuit that started on Interstate 70 near Gypsum involved a vehicle driving at speeds of 140 mph and ended with a crash Thursday night, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The 17-year-old suspect, who CSP said fled from the scene following the crash, was subsequently found and taken into custody early Friday morning. A female, also 17, was a passenger in the vehicle, CSP said.

CSP said the vehicle — a Volkswagen Jetta — was reported stolen out of Los Angeles.

CSP laid out the following timeline with respect to the pursuit:

7:24 p.m. : CSP troopers attempted to pull over a Jetta traveling eastbound on I-70 at about 120 mph near milepost 141, which is near Gypsum. CSP said the vehicle fled from the trooper and that the trooper stopped pursuing at milepost 147, outside of Eagle.

: CSP troopers attempted to pull over a Jetta traveling eastbound on I-70 at about 120 mph near milepost 141, which is near Gypsum. CSP said the vehicle fled from the trooper and that the trooper stopped pursuing at milepost 147, outside of Eagle. 7:32 p.m. : Another trooper saw the Jetta about 27 miles east of the original call. CSP said the vehicle was still eastbound on I-70 driving around 140 mph and weaving. CSP said officials deployed tire deflation devices, but the Jetta avoided them and troopers again stopped pursuing it.

: Another trooper saw the Jetta about 27 miles east of the original call. CSP said the vehicle was still eastbound on I-70 driving around 140 mph and weaving. CSP said officials deployed tire deflation devices, but the Jetta avoided them and troopers again stopped pursuing it. 7:42 p.m .: Vail Police attempted to stop the vehicle on eastbound I-70 and reported speeds of 120 mph, CSP said. They also disengaged contact.

.: Vail Police attempted to stop the vehicle on eastbound I-70 and reported speeds of 120 mph, CSP said. They also disengaged contact. 7:49 p.m. : CSP said the Jetta was reported to be at a rest stop near Vail and law enforcement attempted to contain the vehicle, where a female passenger surrendered, but the driver got back in the vehicle, went off road and onto a bike path and struck a CSP vehicle. There were no injuries reported to the trooper. The Jetta continued into Summit County and exited I-70 to Highway 91, then onto Highway 24 into Lake County, CSP said. Law enforcement officers were not in pursuit at this time.

: CSP said the Jetta was reported to be at a rest stop near Vail and law enforcement attempted to contain the vehicle, where a female passenger surrendered, but the driver got back in the vehicle, went off road and onto a bike path and struck a CSP vehicle. There were no injuries reported to the trooper. The Jetta continued into Summit County and exited I-70 to Highway 91, then onto Highway 24 into Lake County, CSP said. Law enforcement officers were not in pursuit at this time. 8 p.m. : A driver on Trout Creek Road called 911 to report that a vehicle with their lights off passed him on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed, according to CSP.

: A driver on Trout Creek Road called 911 to report that a vehicle with their lights off passed him on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed, according to CSP. 9 p.m. : Park County deputies observed the Jetta going 138 mph and attempted to catch up and make contact, CSP said, but they were still several miles behind.

: Park County deputies observed the Jetta going 138 mph and attempted to catch up and make contact, CSP said, but they were still several miles behind. 9:08 p.m. : CSP said deputies came across the Jetta at Wilkerson Pass and discovered it was involved in a single vehicle crash, and that it appeared the driver had fled the scene on-foot. A multi-agency search was subsequently conducted throughout the night.

: CSP said deputies came across the Jetta at Wilkerson Pass and discovered it was involved in a single vehicle crash, and that it appeared the driver had fled the scene on-foot. A multi-agency search was subsequently conducted throughout the night. 5 a.m. (Friday): The suspect was located in the area and taken into custody at approximately, CSP said.

CSP said multiple charges are pending for the driver.