Littleton Police warn about increase in storage facility thefts

Officers responded to 150 reports at six different businesses between 2020 and 2022.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Paying for storage doesn't guarantee your possessions are safe.

Littleton Police Department is warning about a spike in storage unit thefts over the past couple of years.

"We’re just seeing exorbitant numbers," said Sheera Poelman, spokesperson for the police.

Poelman shared a map highlighting six storage facilities where Littleton Police officers responded to a total of 150 calls between 2020 and 2022.



"We pulled all of the crime stats, and there was one particular [storage facility] that had about 90 calls over 2020 to 2022," Poelman said. "That was just kind of staggering.”

Poelman highlighted out a couple of theft cases detectives recently worked. One involved the theft of multiple, signed guitars. In another instance, a Purple Heart medal was among items reported stolen from a storage unit.

Poelman said officers recommend that customers ask questions before choosing a storage facility.

"We want to encourage everybody to also, you know, prevent themselves from being a victim, if that’s possible," Poelman said.

Littleton Police offered the following suggestions for customers:

Ask about the security measures the facility has in place.

Inquire about video surveillance systems, if the surveillance systems are digital or livestreamed, and if it is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Ask if the facility has password-protected codes for customers and employees to access gates and doors.

Find out if there is sufficient and well-maintained lighting in all areas of the facility to deter trespassing.

Inquire about the maintenance of the facility. If there is a damaged fence or broken keypad, will it be addressed promptly?

Ask about the facility's employee protocol. Find out who has access to units and if the facility requires daily checks to make sure that all units are locked and secure.

Poelman also recommended people take an inventory of everything they plan to put into storage and check with their insurance providers to see what items are covered if lost or damaged. She also suggested writing down serial numbers in the event items are stolen.

Lakewood Police also offered the following security steps customers can take on their own.

Purchase the best lock possible.

Check with an insurance provider and do not store items that insurance will not cover if damaged or stolen.

Keep a current inventory of items that are in storage, including any serial numbers.

Choose an indoor storage unit if possible.

Purchase insurance, even if it is not required by the facility.

