Aurora Police looking for man accused of assaulting store employee who asked him to wear mask

APD said the employee was left with serious injuries.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a man accused of assaulting a store employee who asked him to wear a mask.

According to APD, a staff member at the Sinclair station at 14401 E. 6th Ave. asked the man to wear a mask after he walked in at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

APD said the man assaulted the employee, causing serious injuries to their face.

A manager at the store said the man also spit at the employee, whom he described as a woman in her 30s.

The man then drove away in a blue Audi A Series with a temporary tag, according to police.

Anyone with information about or video of this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

