2 shot, 1 killed, in downtown Denver

Police have arrested a suspect in the early morning shooting near Stout and 13th streets.

DENVER — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of shooting two people, killing one of them, in downtown Denver early Friday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers responded to the area of Stout and 13th streets just after midnight Friday on reports of a shooting. That's located just south of the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

A release from DPD said that when officers got there, they found two men who had been shot. The victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died Friday afternoon. The other victim has been released from the hospital, according to police.

DPD said investigators later identified Matthew Zhu, 29, as the suspect in the shooting, and he was arrested at a home in Arapahoe County.

The name of the man who died will be released by the medical examiner's office, DPD said.

