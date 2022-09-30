Strength in Christ Athletes owner arrested on child sex assault charges

PARKER, Colo. — The 48-year-old owner of a youth athlete training center was arrested on child sex assault charges, Parker Police Department said
Aaron Carrado was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:
- Four counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust
- Four counts of unlawful sexual contact
- Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child
Carrado is the owner of Strength in Christ Athletes located at 18425 E. Pony Express #119 in Parker. The business was previously located in Centennial, according to Parker Police.
Carrado was still listed on the business' website as of Friday morning.
Investigators believe there may have been more victims, and anyone with information is asked to contact Parker Police at 303-805-6561.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on the potential filing of any charges.
