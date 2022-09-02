1 hurt in shooting involving police in Fort Collins

No officers were injured in the shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries as the result of a shooting in Fort Collins that involved at least one officer.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

A spokeswoman for Fort Collins Police Services said that one suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and no officers were injured.

It was unclear whether the suspect was armed. It's not yet known how many officers discharged their weapons.

The scene has been secured, according to a tweet from police. However, a large police presence is expected in that area for several hours as the incident is investigated by the Critical Incident Response Team.

One suspect was transported for treatment of injuries. No officers were injured. Expect police presence in the area for several hours while CIRT investigators process the scene. pic.twitter.com/IhI6VRnAsw — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) September 2, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

