Students accuse PE teacher of sexual misconduct

Leonard Grams taught at Summit Middle School. He was arrested on five counts of sex assault on a child, the sheriff's office said.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colorado — A physical education teacher at Summit Middle School (SMS) faces felony charges after seven reports of sexual misconduct were made by students late last year.

On Oct. 27, 2021, the Summit School District alerted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) about allegations of sexual misconduct by a teacher involving female students.

The district identified the teacher as 61-year-old Leonard Alan Grams who worked as a physical education and project initiative teacher at SMS.

Prior to contacting SCSO, the district did its own investigation and said between Sept. 30 to Oct. 24, 2021, school district officials received seven reports of alleged sexual misconduct by Grams. As part of those reports, female students said that Grams inappropriately engaged in unlawful sexual contact with the victims during class activities.

During the sheriff's office investigation, search warrants were served on the school district and hundreds of pages of documents and interviews acquired from the district investigation were uncovered.

Detectives also conducted further interviews with the victims, their parents, district officials, and Grams.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Grams for the following charges:

Five counts of sex assault on a child

Three counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust

Grams turned himself in at the SCSO Detention Facility Tuesday morning.

The SCSO is asking anyone who might have information on this case or believes they may have been a victim of Grams to please call, Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.