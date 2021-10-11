1 seriously hurt in Denver shooting

The shooting happened in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood.

DENVER — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting Monday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD tweeted about the shooting at 6:39 a.m.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of North Decatur Street. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of N Decatur St. One victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO ,720.913.STOP (7867) #Denver pic.twitter.com/HlZlotiXn6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2021

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.