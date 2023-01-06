Man charged with murder in wife's death

35-year-old Jason Capps has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to the District Attorney's Office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado — A man faces one count of first-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife at a motel on New Year's Eve.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed the charges Friday against 35-year-old Jason Capps.

On Dec. 31, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they received a 911 call of an assault at the Super 8 hotel on Interstate 76 Frontage Road at 6:47 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a woman deceased, according to ACSO. Deputies with ACSO said they had a suspect in custody and there was no threat to the public.

Capps is scheduled to be in court on March 7 at 8:30 a.m.

