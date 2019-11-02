LONGMONT, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle, running a man over and then eluding officers on a stretch of Interstate 25 on Sunday afternoon.

Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur says the incident started at about 3:45 p.m. when a 26-year-old man and his wife reported that their blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen from a car wash near Missouri Avenue and Main Street in Longmont.

When the man attempted to stop the thief, he was run over by the person stealing the truck, Satur said.

Officers sent out a “be on the lookout” alert – or BOLO – and about 30 minutes later, a Broomfield police officer located the vehicle traveling southbound on I-25 near Highway 7. That officer attempted to stop the truck, but the suspect refused to comply with demands to pull over, Suter said.

With the assistance of Colorado State Patrol and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, officers then conducted a PIT maneuver near Interstate 25 and 56th Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody without serious injuries, Suter said.

The Longmont victim sustained serious injuries that included some internal injuries. Despite this, Suter says the man’s prognosis for a complete recovery is good.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be booked at the Boulder County Jail.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS