Jury acquits man on charges related to fatal shooting inside DTC apartment

A woman was convicted in the death of Marquis Johnson who was killed on February 19, 2020.

DENVER — A man who was charged with 25 counts including first-degree murder related to a deadly shooting in February 2020 has been acquitted by a Denver jury.

Mark Howard was charged in the death of Marquis Johnson who was killed on February 19, 2020, in Denver’s Tech Center.

He and Roxanne Rodriquez–Hernandez were accused of entering an apartment and exchanging gunfire with an occupant of the apartment, according to Denver Police. Johnson was killed and another adult male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life-threatening.

On June 22 of last year, the Denver District Attorney's Office dismissed the possession of a weapon by a previous offender count. Howard was acquitted of all other charges.

On Oct. 8 of last year, Rodriguez-Hernandez was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the DA's office.

