16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Southlands Mall

AURORA, Colo — A 16-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting that killed a 15-year-old at Southlands Mall in Aurora last month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday.

Raphael Velin, 15, was shot Sept. 30 in the parking lot of the shopping center near 6100 Main St. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said Tuesday that a 16-year-old boy who was wanted in connection with the shooting turned himself in to police Monday. He was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Because he is under 18, his name is not being released.

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference Monday that investigators believe there were five suspects and multiple shooters, all teens and young adults. Police said they had gotten a warrant for one suspect and were working to arrest them. That suspect, the 16-year-old boy, turned himself in late Monday afternoon, police said.

On Oct. 1, investigators said they believed the shooting happened during a preplanned meeting between the people involved. Acevedo said that police have increased patrols at the mall, though there was no known threat to shoppers.

Police said Tuesday that they are still trying to identify and locate additional suspects, as well as witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

