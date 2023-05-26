Suspect arrested in cold case homicide

Larry Fuller, 49, was shot and killed while walking home from a bar in Ignacio in January 2009.

IGNACIO, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in a 14-year-old homicide case in southwest Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said on Friday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said 49-year-old Larry Fuller was shot and killed while walking home from the Sidekick Bar in Ignacio on Jan. 1, 2009. Investigators believe his death may have been the result of an altercation at the bar earlier that night.

Ignacio is a small town in La Plata County located southeast of Durango.

CBI said Fuller, a diesel mechanic, was a married father of four.

In February 2023, the Ignacio Police Department asked CBI to become the lead investigative agency on the cold case. CBI had assisted with the investigation since the shooting happened.

CBI said over the course of the years-long investigation, witness interviews led to the identification and arrest of 38-year-old David Hendren. He was taken into custody on May 18 at the Navajo Nation in Arizona. He faces a charge of first-degree murder in Fuller's death.

Hendren appeared in court Friday morning and is awaiting extradition to Durango by the La Plata County Sheriff's Office.

