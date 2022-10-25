Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in

Miles Tovar was wanted on suspicion of charges including manslaughter in the death of his roommate Brendan Rye, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday.

Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29.

Manslaughter

First-degree burglary

First-degree criminal trespass

Harassment

Breckenridge Police Department (BPD) said officers responded around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2019 to a home on Grandview Place, where they found Rye, who was unresponsive with significant injuries but did not appear to be shot. Police also found a 35-year-old Breckenridge man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

> Video above from November 2019: Victim in deadly Breckenridge altercation identified.

Rye was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to police. The other victim's injury was non life-threatening, and he was released from the hospital the next day. A third person who reported the incident was not injured.



Tovar contacted deputy marshals in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Monday identifying himself, nearly nine months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Deputy marshals arranged a meeting with Tovar at a local federal building and arrested him after confirming his identity.

Tovar is currently in custody at the Bridgeport Police Department ahead of his first court appearance on the arrest warrant.

Marshals had previously pursued leads on Tovar's whereabouts in Colorado, Florida, California, Maine and New York, and said he had made "significant efforts" to avoid arrest and to conceal his whereabouts from authorities.

“I’d like to thank the Marshals Service for helping us take this case one step closer to justice for Mr. Rye and his family,” said Breckenridge Police Chief Jim Baird. “The pressure put on by the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service undoubtedly influenced the suspect’s decision to do the right thing and turn himself in to answer to these charges. In a small town like Breckenridge, we don’t have resources to conduct a nationwide search for a suspect. The partnership the Marshals Service maintains with local law enforcement agencies and the dedication they show to their mission is crucial to our success.”

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.