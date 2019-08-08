DENVER — A man wanted for felony menacing related to an incident Thursday morning at a Denver motel was taken into custody in Jefferson County, Denver police said in a tweet.

Just before 2 p.m., Denver police spotted Roger Reynolds, 35, in Lakewood near West 8th Avenue and Urban Court, where he fired shots at officers, police said at the briefing.

No one was hit by the gunfire, according to police. Officers initiated a pursuit and the chase ended in Jefferson County near West Colfax Avenue and Moss Street where Reynolds and a woman were taken into custody, police said in the briefing.

Police did not identify the woman or say if she was considered a suspect or a potential victim.

Reynolds was also accused of kidnapping a woman and firing a weapon at about 8 a.m. at the Motel 6 located at 3050 W. 49th Ave., according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin released by DPD.

At some point Thursday morning, Reynolds and the possible victim left the Motel 6 and were in a vehicle together, police said. DPD said the woman got out of the vehicle and made contact with police near 6300 Julian Street in Denver.

Roger Reynolds

Denver Police Dept.

She was not injured, a spokesperson for Denver Police said. He also said that the woman and Reynolds are known to one another.

It's unclear if the woman from Thursday morning's incident and the woman taken into custody are the same person. It's also not clear if police are still classifying the incident as a kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tippers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS