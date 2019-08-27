DENVER — Officers have arrested a carjacking suspect at 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, Denver Police said in a tweet.

Police said an adult male stole an RTD bus, with a driver but no passengers on board, at Federal Boulevard and Howard Place and then crashed into a retaining wall. The man then stole a Honda Santa Fe, near 6th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard and crashed at 1st and Sheridan.

The suspect was injured in the second crash, police said. People in the other vehicle in that crash were also injured.

The driver of the Honda Santa Fe and the driver of the RTD bus are both OK, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

