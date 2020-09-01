ARVADA, Colo. — The second suspect in a December carjacking in Arvada that resulted in a shelter-in-place warning to residents has been arrested, the Arvada Police Department (APD) announced Thursday.

Joseph Saiz, 25, is accused of stealing the victim's vehicle at gunpoint at 7:44 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the area of West 68th Avenue and Gray Street, APD said. APD also said Saiz fled from officers and fired several rounds from a gun during the foot pursuit.

A female passenger, identified as 23-year-old Crystal Trujillo, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Trujillo was held on the following charges:

Aggravated robbery

First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Felony menacing

The stolen vehicle, a gold Dodge Ram pickup, was located at West 58th Avenue and Kipling Parkway, police said. Officers pursued the truck, and the chase ended with a crash in the area of Ralston Road and Rensselaer Drive. No one was injured.

Surveillance video courtesy of Whigfarmer caught the vehicle being chased by authorities.

Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab and the Federal Fugitive Location Apprehension Group assisted APD in the investigation.

