Suspect in attack on 75-year-old woman arrested

James Moore, 24, is accused of pulling the woman to the ground on a bike path in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect accused of attacking a 75-year-old woman in Boulder was arrested Thursday in Fort Collins.

According to a release from the Boulder Police Department (BPD), a man grabbed a 75-year-old woman by the hair and threw her to the ground on the afternoon of July 21 on a bike path near the 1700 block of 13th Street.

Police said passersby pulled the suspect, identified as 24-year-old James Moore, off the woman and detained him until officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital because he needed to be medically cleared before being taken to jail.

Because Moore was in the hospital and couldn't be taken to jail, BPD issued him a felony summons for assault on an at-risk adult. The woman was considered at-risk because of her age.

Police said detectives worked with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office to obtain a warrant for Moore's arrest in hopes of taking him into custody when he was medically cleared. That warrant was entered into a nationwide database out of concern for community safety, according to BPD.

On Thursday morning, BPD detectives learned that the hospital had released the suspect and taken him to Fort Collins.

It was not clear why Moore was allowed to leave the hospital without being taken into custody.

BPD said that after searching for him in Fort Collins all day Thursday, they found him and arrested him, after he tried to get away.