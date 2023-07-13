Suspect arrested in Aurora stabbing

Police said the incident happened on Alton Street between East 16th Avenue and East 17th Avenue Thursday night.

AURORA, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly stabbing in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded at 9:23 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man who had stabbed another man during an argument on Alton Street between East 16th Avenue and East 17th Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police took the suspect into custody near the scene, police said. He was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated. There's no word on how seriously he was injured.

APD said detectives with their Major Crimes Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

