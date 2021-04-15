Suspect arrested in shooting of server at Aurora sports bar

Charles Matthew Wrighton, 46, faces an attempted first degree murder charge in connection with the incident at Challengers Sports Bar.

AURORA, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a server at an Aurora sports bar, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday.

APD said 46-year-old Charles Matthew Wrighton was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the Feb. 27 incident at Challengers Sports Bar, located at East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wrighton had left his table and was heading toward the door when the victim confronted him and told him he needed to pay his bill. Wrighton became hostile, the affidavit says, but paid his bill. The affidavit says the victim told Wrighton to leave and escorted him to the exit. Wrighton then tried to tip the victim, according to the affidavit, but he refused to accept the tip because Wrighton had been so rude to him.

The affidavit says Wrighton then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, who ran. The victim said he heard one loud bang and thought he would be killed. He then went to a 7-Eleven and called 911 to report that he had been shot.

The affidavit says with the help of surveillance camera footage shared by APD on social media, the investigation led detectives to Wrighton. The victim later spotted him in a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Wrighton faces charges of attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and felony menacing, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.