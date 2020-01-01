AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Christmas at a home in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Curtis Davis-Barnes was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with as shooting in the 17000 block of East Kansas Place.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, officers with APD responded to a residence in that area and found the body of 39-year-old Aarrion Earle Derritt. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Davis-Barnes was identified as a suspect and then arrested several days later.

Police have not said what the relationship is between Derritt and Davis-Barnes.

