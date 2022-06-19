Police investigating stabbing in Fort Collins, suspect arrested

Police said the apparent stabbing that left a woman injured happened on Sunday in the 200 block of Bristlecone Drive.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with an apparent stabbing that left a woman injured in the 200 block of Bristlecone Drive on Sunday, Fort Collins Police said.

At 10:31 a.m., police said, officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. Upon arrival, police said, officers located a woman with injuries consistent with being stabbed.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no information on the severity of her injuries.

Officers took a suspect into custody a short distance away.

Detectives are investigating, and police said they are not currently looking for anyone associated with this incident.

Police said there is no continuing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this case who has not already spoken to police is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Department at 970-419-3273.

