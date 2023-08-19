Suspect arrested in deadly Denver shooting

Travis Lurenzo Beasley, 40, was identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.

DENVER — Denver Police said they arrested Travis Lurenzo Beasley on Friday in connection to a deadly shooting that took place earlier this month.

Beasley is being held for Investigation of first-degree murder.

In the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 12, police reported an investigation was underway for a shooting in the 1300 block of East 23rd Avenue. A probable cause statement says the shooting was originally reported by someone who claimed their neighbor had been shot.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Jarred Hicks, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and later died.

According to the PC statement, a detective responding at the scene spoke to a witness who said she heard a gunshot outside of her home and went outside to investigate. As she walked over to the victim, she said she saw a man get on a motorcycle and drive off, per the statement.

The document also states that a different neighbor notified detectives conducting a search warrant that two people lived at the location where the shooting took place: the victim and a man who rode a motorcycle. That neighbor later identified the motorcycle rider as Travis Beasley.

Investigators said they also obtained surveillance footage that shows an argument took place before Hicks was shot.

The Denver District Attorney's office will have a final say on the suspect's charges, police said.

