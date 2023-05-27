Suspect in deadly road rage shooting in Aurora arrested

Arturo Moreno Torres was arrested on suspicion of murder in a deadly May 3 shooting, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly road rage shooting of a 26-year-old man earlier this month.

Police said Arturo Moreno Torres, 28, of Denver was arrested Friday night on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a hospital after a man arrived at the ER with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators responded to the hospital and found the victim's vehicle, which had several bullet holes in it, police said.

They were able to connect the victim and his vehicle to a shots fired call in the 13100 block of East 13th Place, which is south of East Colfax Avenue between Potomac and Peoria streets. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the area.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a road rage incident, and that the suspect and victim did not know each other.

The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

