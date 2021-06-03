Suspect arrested in Denver double murder

Mariceo Negrete, 20, and Josiah Salas, 22, were both shot to death on May 1.

DENVER — Just over a month after two men were shot and killed in Denver, police announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings.

On June 2, Sergio Rodarte, 23, was arrested and is being held on two counts of first-degree murder.

On May 1, officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to the 4700 block of North Odessa Street around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. That's in a residential area west of E-470 and north of Interstate 70.

Once there, officers located two men with gunshot wounds. Both died from their injuries.

Earlier DPD said there was a crowd of people in the area when the men were shot. No other details about the circumstances of the shooting were released, and documents related to the arrest of Rodarte are sealed.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Mariceo Negrete and 22-year-old Josiah Salas.

