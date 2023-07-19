Suspect arrested in Denver homicide

Lorenzo Navidad Hernandez, 51, is accused of killing a man near Empower Field Monday.

DENVER — Police have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Denver earlier this week.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers were called to the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue, near Empower Field at Mile High, at around 10 p.m. Monday for a report of an unknown victim lying in front of a business.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Lorenzo Navidad Hernandez, 51, as the suspect with the help of surveillance video and took him into custody the next day, police said. According to a probable cause statement, officers found a large steak knife in the front pocket of his hoodie when he was patted down.

Hernandez is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, DPD said. Police said they're still investigating what led up to the homicide.

The victim's name and cause of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

