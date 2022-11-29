1 killed, 1 injured in Castle Rock shooting

The two victims were shot following a fight in a Castle Rock parking lot, police said.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo — A suspect has been arrested after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Castle Rock early Tuesday morning, the Castle Rock Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the area of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West. The two victims were shot following a fight in a parking lot, police said.

One of the victims died. The other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect left the scene. Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted him in a car at the intersection of Wilcox and South streets and took him into custody without incident.

Police identified the suspect as Miguel Mercado, 20, of Castle Rock. Investigators are looking into the relationship between him and the victims.

Mercado is being held on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or can provide investigators with additional details is asked to contact the Castle Rock Police Department’s tip line at 720-733-3517 or CrimeTips@CRgov.com.

