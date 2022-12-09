Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in west Denver

Shaun Eric Solano, 42, is being held on suspicion of murder in a shooting last month on North Osceola Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in a fatal shooting last month in the 100 block of North Osceola Street, police said on Friday.

Shaun Eric Solano, 42, was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Nov. 20 shooting of Aron Orosco, 32.

Officers responded to the scene about 7 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Related Articles Suspect wanted in west Denver shooting

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.