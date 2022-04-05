Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in northeast Denver

Joshua Osiena, 23, was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Monday night following a report of "family disturbance" in northeast Denver, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers responded to the area of 5800 North Biscay Street, which is just north of the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

Once there, officers found a man who had sustained stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Through their investigation, officers identified 23-year-old Joshua Osiena as the suspect. He was later arrested for investigation of first-degree murder.

While DPD said they initially responded to a family disturbance, they have not said if the suspect and victim knew one another.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

