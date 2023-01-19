Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing during parking lot fight

Zual James Noi Noi was stabbed to death last week in Aurora. Brandon Saguilan-Patricio was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the deadly stabbing of a 24-year-old man after a fight broke out in a parking lot last week.

Brandon Saguilan-Patrico, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Zual James Noi Noi.

The fight was reported about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in a parking lot near East Mississippi Avenue and South Joilet Street, according to police. During the incident, Noi Noi was stabbed and later died from his injuries.

Police did not release any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the fight or the stabbing, or how they identified Sagulian-Patricio as a suspect.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on the potential filing of any charges.

More 9NEWS coverage of Aurora:



