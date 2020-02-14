GREELEY, Colo. — A suspect was arrested on a felony warrant after a confrontation with officers Thursday evening at an Econo Lodge, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was on patrol near the Econolodge at 10811 W. Interstate 25 when he or she spotted a license plate associated with a wanted person.

The deputy requested assistance, and two officers with Firestone Police department responded. The WCSO deputy and Firestone officers contacted the suspect in a hotel room.

RELATED: Man killed by officer in Commerce City after short chase

During the contact, shots were fired, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, according to the Critical Incident Response Team. It's unclear if the suspect was wounded by gunfire or if the suspect was armed.

No officers were injured. The suspect was arrested on a felony warrant.

The name of the suspect and names of the officers are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation by the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

RELATED: Teen dies after shooting at Arvada home

Anyone with information is asked to contact Commander Roy Smith at 970-371-3706 or Sergeant Dennis Lobato 970-350-9685, both with the Greeley Police Department.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS