COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man is in custody after another man was found dead Tuesday evening in Commerce City.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers with the Commerce City Police Department were contacted about a death that happened in the 7300 block of Krameria Street. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased man.

After further investigation, police arrested Neuman Maxwell Barber, 40, of Commerce City in connection to the death. Barber was taken to the Adams County Detention Facility where he’s being held on one count of second-degree murder.

The victim’s name and cause of death will be released in the coming days by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

