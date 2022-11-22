Man shot during disturbance faces attempted murder charge

Investigators determined another man shot Francisco Saenz who was armed with a machete in self defense back in September.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man armed with a machete who was shot and wounded in September was arrested in California and faces charges of attempted murder, Fort Collins Police Services said on Tuesday.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022, officers who were patrolling on foot heard gunfire and ran toward the sound which was coming from the area of South College Avenue and East Oak Street in Old Town.

When they reached the location, they found Francisco Saenz, 36, with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators later learned that Saenz was armed with a machete and chased another man, who then shot Saenz in self-defense and ran from the scene.

>The video above aired on the day of the shooting.

That person, identified as a 21-year-old Fort Collins man was located several hours later and interviewed. He was released pending further investigation.

After speaking to multiple witnesses, interviewing the involved, and watching video footage from surrounding businesses, police determined that the incident stemmed from an argument between two groups.

Earlier in the evening, Saenz and members of another group had a heated verbal exchange at a bar.

The groups went separate ways but later that night Saenz confronted the other group on the street, police said. At that time he began chasing the 21-year-old man with a machete and that man fired his handgun at Saenz.

A warrant was issued for Saenz and he was arrested in California on Nov. 10. He faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder and will be extradited to Colorado for prosecution.

Anyone with information about this incident, who has not already spoken to police, may contact Detective Matt Schuh at 970-416-8043.