Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Fort Lupton motel

Preston Cordova, 21, was taken into custody on Friday, according to police.

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — The Fort Lupton Police Department (FLPD) arrested a suspect on Friday in a fatal shooting earlier this month outside a motel.

Preston Cordova, 21, was taken into custody on a warrant with assistance from the Greeley Police Department, FLPD said in a press release on Saturday. According to court records, the warrant was for second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police had identified Cordova as a suspect earlier this week in the Dec. 5 shooting at the KC Motel, located at 201 1st St.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Guy Schuler, in the motel parking lot. Schuler was take to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Schuler was a guest at the hotel, according to the Weld County coroner's office.

FLPD also said on Saturday they had found Sierra Maez, 26, who they identified this week as a person of interest in the case.

Cordova's criminal record in Adams and Weld county dates back to 2017 and includes convictions for motor vehicle theft, theft, assault, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and parole violation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Fort Lupton Police Department at 720-652-4222.