Suspect arrested in fatal Greeley shooting

Eric Maxwell was killed in the shooting, which happened March 27 on 24th Street Road.

GREELEY, Colo — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Greeley last month, the Greeley Police Department said.

The shooting happened March 27 in the 2300-block of 24th Street Road. Police said the victim, 31-year-old Eric Maxwell, was taken to the hospital in a private car. He died of his injuries on March 30, police said.

Police at the time called the shooting an "isolated incident" and said there was no further danger to the public.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Farias, 26. He was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone who has information that may help the investigation and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Detective Mike Prill at 970-350-9532.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

