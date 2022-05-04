Suspect arrested in Greenwood Village shooting

Greenwood Village police said the victim was taken to a nearby Starbucks after the shooting, and the suspect left before officers arrived.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman at a gas station in Greenwood Village.

According to a release from the Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD), a man and woman entered the Starbucks at East Orchard Road and South University Boulevard early Monday morning saying the woman had just been shot.

The man left the woman inside the Starbucks, the release said, and drove away in an older model white minivan before officers arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

GVPD said officers found the minivan, unoccupied, several hours later near Interstate 25 and Arapahoe Road and identified its driver as 24-year-old Logan Roloson.

Greenwood Village officers contacted Roloson in Aurora Wednesday and determined the shooting happened at the Shell station at East Orchard Road and South University Boulevard, according to the release.

Officers arrested Roloson and booked him into the Arapahoe County jail on multiple felony charges, the release said.

