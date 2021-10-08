Suspect arrested after man found dead in Denver

Police said they found the victim's body in the 1500 block of Logan Street and arrested Zsakkar Kirkendoll in connection with the crime Friday.

DENVER — Police have arrested a suspect after a man was found dead in Denver Thursday night.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers found the man in the 1500 block of Logan Street after receiving a call around 10:00 pm and said they determined it to be a homicide.

DPD said they arrested Zsakkar Kirkendoll, 26, for investigation of first degree murder.

The victim's identity, as well as the cause and manner of his death, are expected to be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.

More information about the case will be released next week, according to DPD.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

